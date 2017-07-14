Piece of farm equipment falls, seriously hurts man

A man looking to buy some farm equipment had to be flown by FlightCare to the hospital after a piece fell on him.

It happened at around 9:25 a.m. on July 14.

The Chesaning-Brady Fire Dept. told TV5 that the 67-year-old Port Huron man was on Peet Road near Chesaning looking at a combine that he was considering buying.

That’s when officials said the header fell on him, causing a serious head injury.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.