8 MI beaches closed, 4 have contamination advisory

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports that there are 12 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

In Mid-Michigan that includes four closed beaches in Mid-Michigan and one beach under a contamination advisory.

Here is a list of the beaches that are closed:

Here is a list of the beaches that have a contamination advisory in effect:

*Ross Lake- Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County

Lake Erie- Luna Pier City Beach in Monroe County

Lake Michigan – Cross Village Beach in Emmet County

Lake Michigan – Wilderness State Park in Emmet County

* indicates beach in Mid-Michigan.

