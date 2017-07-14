8 MI beaches closed, 4 have contamination advisory - WNEM TV 5

8 MI beaches closed, 4 have contamination advisory

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports that there are 12 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

In Mid-Michigan that includes four closed beaches in Mid-Michigan and one beach under a contamination advisory.

Here is a list of the beaches that are closed:

Here is a list of the beaches that have a contamination advisory in effect:

  • *Ross Lake- Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County  
  • Lake Erie- Luna Pier City Beach in Monroe  County  
  • Lake Michigan – Cross Village Beach in Emmet County  
  • Lake Michigan – Wilderness State Park in Emmet County  

Click here for the lists on the Department of Environmental Quality.

* indicates beach in Mid-Michigan.

