Deputies: Wanted man may be armed and dangerous

Darrell Zeckzer (Source: Newaygo County Sheriff's Office) Darrell Zeckzer (Source: Newaygo County Sheriff's Office)
Officials in Western Michigan are asking for your help tracking down a man who may be armed and dangerous.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find Darrell Zeckzer, a 29-year-old Hesperia man.

Zeckzer may be driving a stolen black 2013 Dodge Dart.

If you have any information on his location, call 911 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at (231) 689-5288.

