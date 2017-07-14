Snyder vetoes $6.4 million from budget

Gov. Rick Snyer has vetoed nearly $6.4 million in proposed spending in the next Michigan budget.

Nineteen individual spending items were vetoed Friday as the Republican governor signed a $56.5 billion plan.

Vetoes cover education-related spending such as an online math program. Other spending would have gone toward an equestrian center, draft beer-related training, renovations at two state parks and other budget areas.

Snyder says the spending would have been duplicative, would have interfered with existing programs or had an unclear purpose. He says he welcomes reconsidering them in the future if "their importance to the state of Michigan can be demonstrated."

He also says a GOP-written provision penalizing K-12 districts for certain union contract provisions is unenforceable.

