3-vehicle crash involving school bus, no kids hurt

No children were hurt after a crash involving a school bus.

It happened Thursday, July 13, at Williamson and Iowa Streets in Bridgeport.

Michigan State Police tweeted a picture that showed two vehicles and a Saginaw ISD bus were involved.

Lt. David Kaiser told TV5 that the bus was stopped at the railroad tracks, and so was the car behind it. But the truck behind that did not stop and slammed into the car, which pushed it into the school bus.

Troopers report that six students were on board at the time, but all are ok, as well as the drivers of the other vehicles.

The driver of the truck was cited.

School bus struck from behind with six students on board at Williamson St. and Iowa St. in Bridgeport. No injuries to children on bus. pic.twitter.com/G5ljvcQa7g — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) July 13, 2017

