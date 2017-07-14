3-vehicle crash involving school bus, no kids hurt - WNEM TV 5

3-vehicle crash involving school bus, no kids hurt

Posted: Updated:
Source: Michigan State Police Source: Michigan State Police
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

No children were hurt after a crash involving a school bus.

It happened Thursday, July 13, at Williamson and Iowa Streets in Bridgeport.

Michigan State Police tweeted a picture that showed two vehicles and a Saginaw ISD bus were involved.

Lt. David Kaiser told TV5 that the bus was stopped at the railroad tracks, and so was the car behind it. But the truck behind that did not stop and slammed into the car, which pushed it into the school bus.

Troopers report that six students were on board at the time, but all are ok, as well as the drivers of the other vehicles.

The driver of the truck was cited.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.