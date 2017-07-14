Northern Michigan man arrested for attempted murder, stalking

A northern Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his estranged wife and attempted to shoot another man.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 12, in Kalkaska County's Orange Township.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the scene when a 12-year-old boy called 911 to report a man tried to shoot his dad.

The suspect went to his estranged wife's home and began to argue with her, resulting in a series of events, police said.

The woman then called her father and a male friend over to her house.

The suspect attempted to physically harm the woman's dogs, which led to a physical fight between the two, police said.

While this was going on; the woman's friend and his 12-year-old son arrived on the scene. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and attempted to hit his estranged wife with the gun, but she was able to knock the gun out of his hands, police said.

Her friend attempted to help her, but the suspect grabbed the handgun, pointed it at the friend, and pulled the trigger, police said. However, the gun did not go off.

The suspect then began to attack the woman's friend, police said.

That's when the 12-year-old called 911.

The woman's father then arrived on the scene and he, his daughter, her friend and friend's son took off. None of them suffered any serious physical injuries during the incident.

When police arrived the victims pointed out a vehicle heading in their direction, identifying it as the suspect's vehicle. Police made a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect resisted arrest, police said.

He was eventually taken into custody.

The 31-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated stalking, resisting and obstructing police and operating while intoxicated.

He is currently lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail.

