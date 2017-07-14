Horse goes missing after getting spooked by goat - WNEM TV 5

Horse goes missing after getting spooked by goat

Posted: Updated:
Fred (Courtesy: Kamie Loggie) Fred (Courtesy: Kamie Loggie)
COLEMAN, MI (WNEM) -

The owners of a horse are searching for him after he got spooked by a goat and ran off.

Fred, the horse, got scared by a goat on Thursday and bolted from their home near Coleman, said Kamie Loggie, owner.

The family has organized a search group to help bring Fred home. Friends and family are searching the area via horseback and car.

The family bought Fred about five days ago from an elderly couple who could no longer care for him. He is 10-years-old.

Fred is white and brown in color.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.