Horse goes missing after getting spooked by goat

The owners of a horse are searching for him after he got spooked by a goat and ran off.

Fred, the horse, got scared by a goat on Thursday and bolted from their home near Coleman, said Kamie Loggie, owner.

The family has organized a search group to help bring Fred home. Friends and family are searching the area via horseback and car.

The family bought Fred about five days ago from an elderly couple who could no longer care for him. He is 10-years-old.

Fred is white and brown in color.

