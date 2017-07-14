Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

What causes the Northern Lights in the first place?

In addition to our atmosphere, Earth is surrounded by a field of magnetic energy that is generated within the planet's core. This field creates a protective shield of sorts around our planet, deflecting away most of the harmful, energized particles that constantly radiate away from the Sun. In some cases, solar particles become electrified with they interact with our magnetic field and begin to glow. This glow is what we know as an aurora or the Northern (Southern) Lights.

Due to the orientation of the field, this happens most often in the Arctic and Antarctic regions of our planet, where the magnetic field lines cluster more closely together. Depending on the type of particle, the glowing atoms appear in different colors when electrified. For example, oxygen atoms tend to produce green or yellow colors while nitrogen tends to glow red, blue or violet.

What brings the Lights farther south (or north)?

Like Earth and most of the planets of our solar system, the Sun has a magnetic field of its own. Unlike Earth's however, the Sun's magnetic field is dramatically more unstable and in a constant state of flux. At times, regions of tremendous magnetic energy can build up on the surface of the Sun, manifesting in what we sometimes observe as sunspots.

Similar to volcanoes here on Earth, when enough energy builds up within a sunspot, it can erupt and launch enormous streams of energized particles into Space. These eruptions are known as solar flares. If a sunspot happens to be facing toward Earth when an eruption occurs, the blasted material can exert a tremendous impact on our magnetic field and disrupt its orientation. The increased bombardment also results in more particles becoming electrified, and can result in aurora sightings much farther away from Earth's polar regions.

The Lights are actually a small part of the potential impacts solar eruptions can have here on Earth. In extreme cases, solar bombardments can result in damage to power grids, disruptions to satellites and cellular signals, and even an increase in harmful radiation reaching the ground.

This Weekend

Late Thursday evening, an enormous Earth-facing sunspot produced a high-powered solar flare. The eruption lasted for nearly 2 hours, ejecting a tremendous amount of solar particles toward our planet. While no disruptions are expected here on the ground, the arriving blast may produce aurora displays in lower latitudes on Sunday and Monday nights.

Depending on the magnitude of the impact, the Northern Lights may even be visible here in Michigan, from just about anywhere in the state! Things look promising from a weather standpoint in our First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, so if you can get to a darker area away from light pollution, you could be in for a real treat!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.