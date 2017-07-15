Everybody gets sunshine today

There's no doubt about it today. We'll see nothing but blue skies and sunshine across Mid-Michigan today. Although that may not be the case for the entire weekend. Chances for showers do work into the picture for Sunday.

Today:

It will be bright and beautiful today. We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight:

Clouds will be increasing tonight ahead of our next system. Along with the cloud cover will come a few stray showers as well. Lows tonight will dip down into the mid 60s with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow:

Clouds stick around tomorrow, but we also will have a chance for isolated showers. Outdoor plans shouldn't be canceled however since any rain we receive will be short-lived. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday:

The skies will clear up to begin the work week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday, but will jump into the mid 80s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.