Stray showers enter the picture overnight

After a beautiful Saturday, changes are on the way for the second half of the weekend. Those changes come in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. An umbrella will be a handy tool to have tomorrow just in case.

Tonight:

Clouds will be increasing tonight ahead of our next system. Along with the cloud cover will come a few stray showers as well. Lows tonight will dip down into the mid 60s with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow:

Clouds manage to stick around tomorrow, but we also will have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Outdoor plans shouldn't be canceled however since any rain we receive will be short-lived. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday:

The skies will clear up to begin the work week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday, but will jump into the mid 80s on Tuesday.

