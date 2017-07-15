Traffic back to normal on I-75 following a vehicle fire - WNEM TV 5

Traffic back to normal on I-75 following a vehicle fire

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
Connect
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Traffic is now flowing smoothly on northbound I-75 near Mt. Morris following a vehicle fire.

According to the Genesee County Communication Center a RV caught fire around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon just past the Mt. Morris Road exit.

Traffic was down to two lanes will crews were working to put out the fire. 

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if all possible while officials were on scene. 

No word yet if anyone was injured. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.