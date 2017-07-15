Traffic back to normal on I-75 following a vehicle fire

Traffic is now flowing smoothly on northbound I-75 near Mt. Morris following a vehicle fire.

According to the Genesee County Communication Center a RV caught fire around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon just past the Mt. Morris Road exit.

Traffic was down to two lanes will crews were working to put out the fire.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if all possible while officials were on scene.

No word yet if anyone was injured.

