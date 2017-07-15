Crowdfunding effort started for wildlife refuge dock, pier

A crowdfunding campaign has been started to help complete a school ship dock and fishing pier at the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge.

The project will win a Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Public Spaces Community Places program matching grant if the $50,000 crowdfunding goal is reached by Sept. 4.

The pier will offer shore fishing. The dock will host Michigan Sea Grant's Great Lakes school ship. The ship will dock at the Refuge Gateway in Trenton to make use of the river and refuge as a living laboratory for children.

The refuge is along the lower Detroit River and western Lake Erie. Its focus is conserving, protecting and restoring habitat for 300 species of birds and 117 species of fish.

