Body of man, 60, recovered from lake in western Michigan

Authorities in western Michigan have recovered the body of a 60-year-old man who apparently drowned while trying to retrieve a boat.

MLive.com and WOOD-TV report Saturday that the body of Mark Finkler of Twin Lake was pulled Friday night from Muskegon Lake, northwest of Grand Rapids.

Witnesses told Muskegon County sheriff's deputies that Finkler was at the Muskegon State Park's Channel Campground Friday afternoon when he started swimming toward a boat that was drifting away.

He was seen slipping beneath the water, but did not resurface.

