Body of man, 60, recovered from lake in western Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Body of man, 60, recovered from lake in western Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
Milwaukee, WI (AP) -

Authorities in western Michigan have recovered the body of a 60-year-old man who apparently drowned while trying to retrieve a boat.
   MLive.com and WOOD-TV report Saturday that the body of Mark Finkler of Twin Lake was pulled Friday night from Muskegon Lake, northwest of Grand Rapids.
   Witnesses told Muskegon County sheriff's deputies that Finkler was at the Muskegon State Park's Channel Campground Friday afternoon when he started swimming toward a boat that was drifting away.
   He was seen slipping beneath the water, but did not resurface.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.