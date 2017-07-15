Man dies after part of harvesting combine falls on him

A 67-year-old man has died after being pinned beneath part of a harvesting combine in mid-Michigan.

MLive.com reports Saturday that the man was part of a group buying the farm equipment from a private seller Friday morning in Brady Township, southwest of Saginaw.

The victim went beneath the combine to help dismantle it for easier transport when the machine's detachable head fell on him. A tractor was needed to lift the combine head so the man could be pulled free.

He was airlifted to a hospital, but later died. His name has not been released.

