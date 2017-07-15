Lawyers dues going back up after surplus gets smaller - WNEM TV 5

Lawyers dues going back up after surplus gets smaller

LANSING, MI (AP) -

It's going to cost more to be a lawyer in Michigan.
   The state Supreme Court is raising the portion of dues that is earmarked for attorney discipline. It's going up to $105 from $90 and will rise again to $120 in fall 2018.
   The fee was $120 back in 2011 before it was reduced a few times because of a $5 million reserve. That reserve is expected to be down to $1.86 million by fall.
   Dues for attorney discipline enforcement are in addition to general membership dues.

