Applications for antlerless deer hunting licenses on sale

Hunters interested in going after antlerless deer can apply for licenses over the next month.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the application period begins Saturday and continues through Aug. 15.

Hunters may apply for one license in any open Deer Management Unit statewide. The nonrefundable fee is $5.

Hunters can seek either one private-land or one public-land license online, or at any authorized license agent or DNR Customer Service Center.

Any leftover antlerless deer licenses not issued in the drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Sept. 5 until license quotas are met.

Antlerless deer license quotas for each unit can be found at http://www.mich.gov/deer . Drawing results will be posted there beginning Aug. 28.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.