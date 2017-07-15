3 Michigan recreation areas feature floating water parks

Three Michigan state recreation areas are now home to floating water parks for the summer.

Jump Island's inflatable aqua parks are set up on lakes in recreation areas in Ionia, Holly and Brighton.

The parks feature 16-foot inflatable water slides, trampolines, climbing walls, jungle gyms and floating obstacles.

Life jackets are provided and required for all participants. Certified lifeguards and lifeguard assistants are on-duty at all times.

The parks have no age limit. Children must be at least 42 inches tall with an accompanying adult to enter the park or 48 inches tall without an adult.

Business co-owner Suz Coppersmith bills Brighton's park as the first inflatable water park in the Metro Detroit area.

