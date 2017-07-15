Woman's group from another state came to help Flint

Caitlyn fell says without this food drive her family may have gone hungry.

"My family is on a fixed income and they're is four of us." said Caitlyn Fell

Fell is relieved that over a hundred good Samaritan's stepped up to make sure people in flint had something to eat.

Cheryl Hairston was the backbone of this event. she is with a group called "Women The World Over, Inc" that traveled all the way from North Carolina to give back.

"I felt a desire to come to the city to check on the residents to see how they were doing to bring my love to the and to wrap my arms of love on them." said Cheryl Hairston

During the drive Hairston met with Mayor Karen Weaver who applauds the groups efforts. They both want to keep the focus on Flint and repair the city.

"We are continuing to do the lead service line replacement and we want people to know that we are in ten areas of the community right now and we are ahead of schedule and we hope that continues." said Mayor Karen Weaver

The line of those in need at Joy Tabernacle Church backed up around a few street blocks. Assistant Pastor Aaron Dunigan says he wants to send a message to everyone struggling.

"We want to let people know that we still love you, we still care about you and we are still praying for you." said Aaron Dunigan

Fell is grateful for the group that traveled over seven hundred miles to make sure she had food and water.

"Very charitable of them to care so much for us even though they don't live here." said Caitlyn Fell

