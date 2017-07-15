DeVos says rules on sex assault aren't working



Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the Obama-era guidance for stepped-up investigations of sexual assault on college campuses isn't working.

DeVos spoke after a daylong series of meetings with victims of sexual assault, those who say they were falsely accused and representatives of colleges and universities.

She says all are interested in ensuring that the process is fair and all acknowledged that it isn't. She says, "This is an issue we're not getting right."

The meeting was held against the backdrop of remarks made by the Education Department's top civil rights official, who said the vast majority of sexual assault claims resulted from both parties having been drunk.

