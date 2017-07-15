Tigers take it to Blue Jays - WNEM TV 5

Tigers take it to Blue Jays

DETROIT (AP) -- Michael Fulmer pitched eight strong innings and J.D. Martinez drove in five runs as the Detroit Tigers went on to an 11-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night. Nicholas Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera and Martinez homered for the Tigers.

Fulmer (10-6) won his fourth straight start, giving up one run and two hits while walking one and striking out three.

Kendrys Morales had a clean single in the second inning, but the Blue Jays didn't get another hit until Troy Tulowitzki's infield single in the eighth.

Francisco Liriano (5-5) took the loss, allowing five runs, three hits and four walks in two-plus innings. He struck out two.

