Cold front exits Mid-Michigan and sunny skies return tomorrow

The cold front has already passed through Mid-Michigan, leaving clouds in it's wake. Those clouds will manage to steadily decline overnight. This will lead to sunshine for tomorrow, but temperatures will remain a little cooler than average for this time of year. Once we dry out, we won't see rain until at least the middle of the week.

Our major concern today will actually be along the Lake Huron shoreline in the thumb. This is where winds are expected to pick up quite a bit into the afternoon causing high waves along the shore. As a result, a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for Huron County through this evening. It may not be the greatest day to go to the beach in the first place, but if you do have the urge to go swimming, use extra caution and do not let children swim without the supervision of an adult. Check out our Alerts Page throughout the day to stay up to date on any concerns on the water.

Tonight:

With the passage of the cold front, our cloudy skies will gradually become mostly clear skies by the time the sun rises tomorrow morning. Lows will dip down into the upper 50s with winds out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow and Tuesday:

High pressure returns to Mid-Michigan to start the workweek. We'll see sunny skies for both Monday and Tuesday. It will be a great opportunity to get outside, especially if you're lucky enough to have either day off. Highs will range from the upper 70s on Monday to the mid 80s on Tuesday.

Midweek:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms enter the picture as we move into Wednesday and Thursday. Neither day should be a washout, but we will be watching both days. Highs will stick in the mid 80s, even as we get closer to the weekend.

