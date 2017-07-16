Don't let a few rain drops spoil your outdoor fun

Some changes have already taken shape across Mid-Michigan this morning. Clouds increased overnight and a few showers developed ahead of a cold front moving through the Lower Peninsula. We will continue to see cloud cover throughout the day along with the chance for spotty showers until the front finally exits tonight.

Our major concern today will actually be along the Lake Huron shoreline in the thumb. This is where winds are expected to pick up quite a bit into the afternoon causing high waves along the shore. As a result, a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for Huron County through this evening. It may not be the greatest day to go to the beach in the first place, but if you do have the urge to go swimming, use extra caution and do not let children swim without the supervision of an adult. Check out our Alerts Page throughout the day to stay up to date on any concerns on the water.

Today:

Some clouds will stick around Mid-Michigan during the day as a cold front moves through Mid-Michigan. A few showers will manage to linger around as well. If you have any outdoor plans, I wouldn't cancel them since any rain we do see will be light and short-lived. Highs today will only top out in the upper 70s with winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight:

The cold front will exit Mid-Michigan this evening and keep a few clouds lingering in its wake. Those clouds however, will be decreasing through the overnight hours. Lows will dip down into the upper 50s with winds out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow and Tuesday:

High pressure returns to Mid-Michigan to start the workweek. We'll see sunny skies for both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will range from the upper 70s on Monday to the mid 80s on Tuesday.

Midweek:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms enter the picture as we move into Wednesday and Thursday. Neither day should be a washout, but we will be watching both days. Highs will stick in the mid 80s, even as we get closer to the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.