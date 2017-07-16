Search continues for missing 22-year-old kayaker - WNEM TV 5

Search continues for missing 22-year-old kayaker

By Michael Turner, News Producer
(Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office)
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The search is on for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend.

The 22-year-old male was on the water with a friend when the two men apparently swamped their separate kayaks causing them to fall into the water.

According to a spokesperson with the Huron County Sheriff's Office, neither men were wearing a life jacket at the time, but the 20-year-old friend was able to swim to shore and flag down someone for help on Lighthouse Road around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

This is believe to be about a third of a mile offshore from where the missing kayaker was last seen.

Deputies responded to the Lighthouse County Park Marina with patrol boats and dive equipment, as well as the United States Coast Guard's helicopter.

The search continued until dusk.

The Sanilac and St. Clair County Sheriff Office will be joining the search today, as well as the Coast Guard.

No other information is being released until officials are able to find the missing man.

