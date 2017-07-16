Man stabbed and killed in Hamilton Township - WNEM TV 5

Man stabbed and killed in Hamilton Township

By Michael Turner, News Producer
CLARE, MI (WNEM) -

A 46-year-old Detroit male is dead after being stabbed multiple times.

It happened right before noon in the 8000 block of East Stockwell in Hamilton Township.

The Victim was transported to the Clare Air Port by MMR Ambulance to be air lifted to a trauma hospital. 

The male passed away while being transported.

According to a spokesperson with the Clare County Sheriff’s Department,  through the investigation, it was believed that the suspect was still in the area and possible at a residence on East Stockwell. 

The suspect was located in a residence on East Stockwell and was arrested without incident. 

The  41-year-old Detroit male is currently being held on Open Murder Charges in the Clare County Jail.

