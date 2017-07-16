Henry Ford College to hold job fair for adjunct faculty

Henry Ford College in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn is looking for part-time instructors for the upcoming fall and winter semesters.

The school is holding a job fair for adjunct faculty on Thursday in the Mazzara Administrative Services & Conference Center.

Openings are in various academic departments and include credit-transferable courses, occupational specializations, and tutoring in various disciplines.

A master's degree in the subject matter directly related to the teaching assignment or a master's degree in an unrelated area, plus 18 graduate credit hours in the subject matter directly related to the assignment or assignments are required to teach courses in which credits are transferable to four-year schools.

Henry Ford College representatives will be available to discuss teaching opportunities in accounting, Arabic language, biology and other areas.

