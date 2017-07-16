Dislike for rival Michigan gives family hope for recovery - WNEM TV 5

Posted:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

 A man who returned to the U.S. comatose after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a car accident overseas has given his family hope by making clear his dislike for the state of Michigan.
   The Columbus Dispatch reports doctors thought 38-year-old Zach Lawrence had little chance of waking up when he returned to Columbus in April after the accident in the Republic of Georgia.
   Four months later, when asked to press a "yes" or "no" button about whether he liked Michigan, the lifelong Ohio State fan hit "no" twice to his family's delight.
   Ohio State and University of Michigan are fierce football rivals.
   Lawrence's wife, Meghan, credits Ohio State University's Dodd Hall Rehabilitation Center for his unexpected progress.
   Lawrence has begun making sounds, keeping his eyes open and smiling at his children.

