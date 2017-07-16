Trump data chief to talk to House Russia panel

Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.More >
Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'More >
Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
There are a few things that can bring a smile to everyone’s face, but ice cream is one of them. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, McDonald’s is offering a free vanilla soft serve cone to customers.More >
There are a few things that can bring a smile to everyone’s face, but ice cream is one of them. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, McDonald’s is offering a free vanilla soft serve cone to customers.More >
The search is on for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend.More >
The search is on for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
A vehicle fire on northbound I-75 near Mt. Morris has traffic at a stand still.More >
A vehicle fire on northbound I-75 near Mt. Morris has traffic at a stand still.More >