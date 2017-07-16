Trump data chief to talk to House Russia panel - WNEM TV 5

Trump data chief to talk to House Russia panel

President Donald Trump listens as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 President Donald Trump listens as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) -

 President Donald Trump's campaign data and digital director says he will speak with the House intelligence committee later this month as part of its Russia probe.
   Brad Parscale says in a statement to The Associated Press he's "unaware of any Russian involvement" in the data and digital operations of Trump's campaign. He says he will appear voluntarily before the panel.
   Rep. Adam Schiff is the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee. Schiff says lawmakers are reviewing whether the campaign worked with Russians in any way, including distributing "fake news."
   Parscale says the campaign "used the exact same digital marketing strategies that are used every day by corporate America."
   Trump's campaign paid Parscale's firm more than $90 million to advertise on social media, analyze data and perform other functions.
 

