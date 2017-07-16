One killed in deer vs. motorcycle crash - WNEM TV 5

One killed in deer vs. motorcycle crash

By Michael Turner, News Producer
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a deer.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in North Branch Township.

According a Lapeer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, 61-year-old Douglas Secord of Lum died.

Secord was not wearing a helmet when he struck the deer and was ejected from his motorcycle on Burnside Road.

Another driver found him lying in the road after the accident.

Secord was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the crash.

Alcohol is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This case remains under investigation by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015.

