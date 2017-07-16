Drunk driver drives through fence, into parked vehicle

Tuscola County Deputies say a driver under the influence of alcohol caused a scene in Millington.

Deputies say the driver left the roadway around 6 am, then drove through a fence at the Country Mouse Flower and Gift Shop. Then the driver entered a driveway at an adjacent home, hitting a parked vehicle. If the vehicle had not been parked there, the driver would have hit the walls of a child's bedroom.

Any injuries are unknown at this time, the driver was arrested for an OWI.

