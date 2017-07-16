Cabrera draws game-winning walk for Tigers

DETROIT (AP) -- Miguel Cabrera walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning Sunday, giving the Detroit Tigers a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. With the score 5-all, Alex Avila was walked by Jeff Beliveau (1-1) leading off the 11th and advanced on Jose Iglesias' sacrifice.

Lucas Harrell relieved, Ian Kinsler lined out and third baseman Josh Donaldson fielded Nicholas Castellanos' grounder down the line and then bobbled the ball while pulling it out of his glove for an error that put runners at the corners.

Justin Upton walked on a 3-1 pitch, loading the bases, and Harrell fell behind Cabrera 3-1. The two-time AL MVP took a called strike, fouled off a pitch, then took a fastball outside for ball four, giving Detroit two victories in three games following the All-Star break.

Warwick Saupold (2-1) got the win with a scoreless 11th.

