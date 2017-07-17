Plenty of sun to start this week

While it was a bit cloudy to start our Sunday, after a gorgeous Saturday, we rebounded during the second half of the day with plenty of sun through the evening hours. Although the weekend fun has to come to an end, we're at least bringing the nice weather into the start of this week.

Today & Tonight

Patchy fog, some of it locally dense, is the only hurdle we have as you head out the door to start the brand new workweek. Fog isn't impacting every single location, but with the patchy nature of the fog, a few extra minutes may not be a bad idea.

A few clouds are possible this morning as a system to our west remains close by with a few clouds spilling over in our direction and with fog lifting out, but overall we do expect plenty of sun through today.

With plenty of sun, expect temperatures to jump nicely into the 70s for today in most areas, but with northerly winds, lakeshore communities will likely be a bit cooler. Humidity levels will be very pleasant all day long.

Any clouds this afternoon will be tied to our daily heating and should fade quickly as the sun sets tonight. With clear skies expected overnight, you're guaranteed another great night for sleeping with lows in the 50s.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Tuesday will be a sunnier version of our Monday with temperatures taking a step up into the middle 80s across most of Mid-Michigan. We'll have very little cloud cover through the day and despite the humidity climbing up, it should be just a touch and won't be overly oppressive.

Skies will remain pretty quiet through the evening hours of Tuesday, but cloud cover will be increasing heading into Wednesday morning ahead of our next system. Showers and thunderstorms look possible Wednesday morning and with the frontal boundary stalled out in the region, we may have some additional development in the afternoon.

While thunderstorms will be possible, at this moment we are not expecting severe weather on Wednesday. An early arrival time of thunderstorms and lack of abundant instability will work against the stronger thunderstorm threat. As always, we'll keep our eyes on it and update you if necessary.

