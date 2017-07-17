Sunshine sticks around tomorrow and temperatures increase as well

High pressure overhead is leading to slightly cooler than average temperatures across Mid-Michigan, but it feels very comfortable. We have also seen plenty of sunshine between our fair weather clouds. High pressure sticks around for tomorrow as well, which will lead to another beautiful day.

Tonight

As temperatures cool off this evening, we'll manage to lose the clouds. As a result, we'll be under mostly clear skies overnight with lows dipping into the upper 50s. It will be a great night open the windows and enjoy some fresh air or even go star gazing. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday

The high pressure slides slightly to the east for tomorrow. This will put Mid-Michigan in southerly winds which will help our temperatures rise back above average for this time of year. We'll see mostly sunny skies again with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Late Tuesday evening, into early Wednesday we'll see our clouds increase, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms. Those showers and storms will carryover into the day on Wednesday as highs reach the low to mid 80s. This will be the start of a slightly wetter pattern for Mid-Michigan. Even at that, no day this week appears to be an all day rain event.

Thursday

There is a slightly better chance to see showers and thunderstorms, but most of the rain will be scattered once again. Highs will stick in the mid 80s.

Start of the Weekend

It's only Monday, but a lot of folks are already looking forward to the weekend. Unfortunately, there is a chance of rain. The good news is that much like Wednesday and Thursday, the rain will be scattered. So if you have any outdoor plans, you might be able to squeeze them in between the rain drops. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday through Sunday.

