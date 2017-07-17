A busy weekend for deputies in Tuscola County - WNEM TV 5

A busy weekend for deputies in Tuscola County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were kept busy over the weekend with a series of events throughout the county.

The sheriff said the night shift Saturday worked overtime on a drunk driving arrest at about 6 a.m. on the north end of the county.

Investigators said the vehicle left the road and drove through a fence at the Country Mouse Flower and Gift Shop in Millington.

The vehicle then entered a driveway of a nearby home and hit a parked vehicle.

If the vehicle hadn’t been there, the drunk driver would have hit a child’s bedroom, the sheriff said.

Police said the driver was arrested for operating while impaired, a third offense.

While deputies were investigating the crash, central dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic violence in progress involving a possible weapon and choking incident.

The sheriff said one person was arrested in the incident.

After that, a crash happened on Saginaw Road near Chambers Road.

Investigators said mechanical malfunction caused the vehicle to leave the road. The vehicle hit a guardrail and a concreate culvert, causing it to go airborne.

More information is supposed to be released Monday, the sheriff said. 

