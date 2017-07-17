Benefit held for father, 31, diagnosed with melanoma

Members of a local community are coming together to help one of their own.

Dustin Stanolis, a father of two, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma.

Now, family, friends and even strangers are helping in the fight of his life.

"I felt like they sucked every bit of air out of my lungs and they said at this point you should hope for leukemia because it's easier to treat and then the biopsy said it wasn't leukemia,” Jessica Stanolis said.

Jessica described the moment she found out her husband, at age 31, was diagnosed.

A month later from that very moment, the Stanolis family has a reason to smile as Dustin’s family and friends hosted a benefit to help raise funds for medical costs.

Hundreds of people came together Sunday to support Dustin and his family with a silent auction, raffle tickets, bake sales, donations, and a benefit dinner.

Dustin’s father, George, lit up when describing his son for those who don't know him.

"Oh Dustin, he's kind of abrasive at times, good guy, works his butt off. I mean the week before he found out he had this disease he put 65 hours in at work. He loves his children and he loves to snowmobile,” George said.

People lined up inside the Bangor Township Fire Hall as organizers hoped to reach $5,000 to help the Stanolis family during the difficult time.

Jessica said while her husband is still in the hospital, the response has been overwhelming.

“Thank you to everybody who has been calling, texting, sending gifts. I mean, we never expected to just like wake up one day and have people want to give us stuff so seeing that has been incredible and we couldn't be more grateful,” she said.

The benefit Sunday raised $12,000 for the Stanolis family.

