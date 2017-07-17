Lamarr Woodley hosts 10th annual free football camp

More than 200 young players from around the Saginaw area came out Saturday for an annual football camp hosted by NFL’s Lamarr Woodley.

For 10 years, Woodley has brought the camp to Saginaw High School, asking young players to pay nothing but their time.

This year the former University of Michigan football star brought plenty of football friends to help coach the players from around the Saginaw area.

“It's just a great turnout. I love it. I love to come back. We hope these kids take something out of here, apply it somewhere else and one day be successful come back and help more kids coming back up in the city,” Woodley said.

The event was part of a week-long camp schedule that included Woodley’s Camp 56 at the Legacy Center in Brighton.

