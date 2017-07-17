Man in critical condition following Flint shooting

A man is in critical condition following a local shooting.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of N. Franklin Avenue and Marshall in Flint.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.