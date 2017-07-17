Man in critical condition following Flint shooting - WNEM TV 5

Man in critical condition following Flint shooting

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is in critical condition following a local shooting. 

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of N. Franklin Avenue and Marshall in Flint. 

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

So far, no suspects have been identified. 

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

