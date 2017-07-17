Volunteers launch fifth search operation for missing Michigan teacher

Boots were on the ground once again in the search for a missing Michigan teacher.

Theresa Lockhart vanished from her home in Portage on May 18. It was the school district that contacted police two days later, when she failed to show up for work. Her car was found at a Park and Ride, a few miles from her home.

Saturday, July 15 was the fifth attempt in finding the Portage woman since she went missing two months ago.

"Someone missing in someone's family is heartbreaking and so what we want to do is let that family know we're here to support them and that we're doing everything we can to try to bring their loved one home,” Kellie Yunginger said.

The Greater Michigan Search and Rescue team has been on the hunt to find clues since Lockhart was last seen. They said what they aren't finding is help from her husband, Chris.

"I kind of would have hoped that if he didn't have anything to do with her disappearance that he would maybe give us some ideas where we could be searching for her and unfortunately we haven't gotten that,” Yunginger said.

Chris Lockhart is out on bond after being officially charged for damaging his neighbor’s property. Police said the man was seen in surveillance video cutting cables.

"It's kind of strange but not in the scope of what we're worried about. What we're worried about is bringing Theresa home,” Yunginger said.

The team said they didn’t know what they'd find in the randomly selected wooded area, but believed it was a good place to hide something.

"We always try to think of every possibility when we think of search areas. And if we don't get a tip as to where we should be searching, we look for areas in this case and this type of a case where there's not a lot of activity,” Yunginger said.

It's activity they're doing now, hoping it will lead them to Theresa Lockhart.

"We need to bring her home. Her family needs to know where she is,” Yunginger said.

Police said Chris Lockhart is a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife. They also said they are investigating the case as a possible murder.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.