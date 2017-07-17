Michigan boy, 9, missing for second time this year

A Michigan boy has gone missing from his home for the second time this year.

Our CBS affiliates at WLNS report Jace Lyons, 9, has been missing since 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jace is 4’2” tall and approximately 55 pounds. He has light brown hair, brown eyes and a small scar on the left side of his head with missing hair.

Jace first went missing back in January 18 of this year. He was found two days later.

WLNS reported court documents show Jace had a troubled home life. Child Protective Services filed a petition to remove the boy from his adoptive mother’s custody after allegations of abuse and neglect.

According to WLNS, the report said Jace told investigators his mother would spank him with a metal spoon.

The boy also told investigators he would be left home alone for hours, sometimes overnight, while his mother worked or stayed with friends, WLNS reported.

If you have any information on Jaces’ whereabouts or happen to see him, call the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580 or the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Dept. at 517-437-7317.

