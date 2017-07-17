Michigan man fights to keep his pet potbellied pig

A Michigan man is reshaping the idea of “man’s best friend.”

Joshua Garcia adopted the potbellied pig named Bacon about a year ago. Since then, the two have been inseparable.

“He's about 100 pounds and it's mainly belly,” Garcia said. Bacon is family. If we were to have to get rid of him, I know it's only been a year, but he's been there. He's just there. He's like my son.”

Bacon is housebroken, crate trained, and litter trained. He lives at Garcia’s home in the Millwood neighborhood of Kalamazoo where he's beloved by the whole family.

“He's not a nuisance at all. He doesn't bother anyone at all. He doesn't bark. He doesn't try to get out, he doesn't try to run,” Garcia said.

Last month, a Kalamazoo Public Safety officer threatened to remove Bacon from the home after city officials discovered the pig didn’t have a special permit.

Garcia said the officer was investigating a complaint from a neighbor who took issue with the pig.

Faced with losing Bacon, Garcia acted. He applied for the special permit to be voted on by commissioners Monday.

The clerk's office recently inspected Garcia’s home and concluded "no evidence of issues regarding the health, safety and welfare of the animals or residents at the property.”

The office recommended the commission approve the permit.

