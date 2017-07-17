AAA: Statewide average gas prices fall 8 cents - WNEM TV 5

AAA: Statewide average gas prices fall 8 cents

Posted: Updated:
DEARBORN, MI (AP) -

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.34 per gallon. That's about 2 cents less than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.24 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The highest was about $2.40 in the Jackson area. It was the second week in a row that the Benton Harbor area had the lowest price and Jackson had the highest.

The Detroit-area's average was down about 4 cents from a week ago to $2.37 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.