Police arrest 2 in armed robbery at Check Into Cash

Authorities say good witness descriptions helped police nab two armed robbery suspects.

It happened about 1:55 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Check Into Cash store on Bay Road in Saginaw Township.

Investigators said a female clerk was working the store at the time of the robbery. Three other witnesses were outside the store and saw the robbery unfold, police said.

Witnesses told police the two suspects entered the lot and parked their vehicle in an “unusual manner.” The suspects ran into the store wearing mask and hoods, witnesses said.

The clerk told police one suspect told her he was armed, but didn’t show a weapon during the robbery.

The suspects took cash from the register and fled in their vehicle, heading east on McCarty Road. The clerk was not hurt.

Police said the witnesses gave very good descriptions of the suspects to investigators – including what they were wearing and the vehicle they left in.

Dispatchers broadcasted the information to area police units and a Carrollton Township officer found the vehicle on southbound I-675.

Police stopped the vehicle and both suspects were arrested.

Stolen money and evidence linking the suspects to the robbery was also found in the vehicle, police said.

The suspects are being held in the Saginaw County Jail.

