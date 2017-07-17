Police: Wanted man may be in Flint area

Authorities are searching for a wanted man they believe may be in the Flint area.

Dominique Dewayne Fleming, 34, is wanted on several Felony warrants including felonious assault, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent.

Fleming is 5'4" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to Fleming's arrest.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

