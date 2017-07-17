Police: Wanted man may be in Flint area - WNEM TV 5

Police: Wanted man may be in Flint area

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
FLINT, MI

Authorities are searching for a wanted man they believe may be in the Flint area. 

Dominique Dewayne Fleming, 34, is wanted on several Felony warrants including felonious assault, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent. 

Fleming is 5'4" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. 

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to Fleming's arrest. 

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

