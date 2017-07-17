Source: Communities First, Inc.

Grab a blanket and get ready for a night of fun and movies.

Movies Under the Stars series in downtown Saginaw kicks off Friday, July 21.

The free family event series begins at 7:30 p.m. with activities like lawn games, giant inflatables and karaoke contests at Huntington Event Park, 300 Johnson Street.

Then settle back for the movie starting at dusk; complete with snacks like popcorn, candy, and water.

All kids must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.

A showing of Finding Dory begins the series on July 21. Following that on August 4 is The Lego Batman Movie, and on August 18, Sing.

