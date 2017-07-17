Overdose-reversal drug used on 11-month-old

Two Michigan parents are facing child abuse charges after first responders had to use an overdose-reversal drug on their 11-month-old.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office said deputies and first responders were called to a home on Emily Lane in East Bay Township for reports of a possible overdose after a child swallowed an unknown pill.

The baby was taken to Munson Medical Center before being airlifted to Devos Children’s Hospital. Police said the child was treated and later released.

An investigation by the sheriff’s department later found the child had at some point ingested cocaine and an opiate.

Both parents were charged with child abuse in the third degree. They were arrested at a home in Gladwin.

Their names have not been released.

Our affiliates at 9 & 10 News report Child Protective Services put the child, along with another young child at the home during the time, with other relatives.

