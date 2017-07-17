Red Wings unveil world's largest scoreboard at Little Caesars Arena

They say size isn’t everything, but the Detroit Red Wings beg to differ.

The hock team unveiled Monday their new scoreboard at the Little Caesars Arena. The 5,100-square foot centerhung scoreboard will be the largest system in the NHL, the team said.

The new display will allow video programming to completely wrap around the system and create a 360-degree experience for fans.

“Little Caesars Arena will give fans the best entertainment experience available, including this incredible scoreboard and display system from Daktronics," said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. "Today fans have very high expectations for the size and quality of displays and the information they provide. This system will exceed fan expectations in the seats, in the concourse and in new spaces like the expansive Chevrolet Plaza. Fans seated in the ends of the arena will experience the same size display as those seated on Little Caesars Arena sidelines, an amenity that few other arenas offer today."

The display will also feature approximately 11 million LEDs, more than one LED for each person in Michigan.

"The new seamless centerhung at Little Caesars Arena will provide a great experience for viewers, and Daktronics is proud to be a part of this exciting project," said Daktronics CEO Reece Kurtenbach. "Being able to engineer something unique for our customers on the largest stages in sports is something we hang our hat on. This is the type of project where our company excels and drives us to produce the best LED solutions available. We're excited to see the impact of the final installation."

Little Caesars Arena will open in September.

