Police seek information after man charged with indecent exposure

Authorities are asking the community to come forward with any information after a man was charged with indecent exposure.

The Flint Township Police Department were called at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 for reports of several complaints regarding a suspicious man.

Witnesses told police the man was seen in the retail district of S. Linden Road and Miller Road, as well as the subdivision near Corunna Road and S. Dye Road.

Witnesses told police the man was acting “suspicious” and on several occasions, he made comments and actions directed toward minors.

After canvassing the area, police found the man and his vehicle at about 4:25 p.m. in the parking lot of a retail outlet near Miller Road and Curtis Drive

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old William Engle of Harrisville, was arrested without incident. He's been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, indecent exposure, and indecent exposure by sexually delinquent person.

He's being held in the Genesee County Jail.

Investigators found Engle had similar offenses.

A search of the Michigan Department of Corrections website shows Engle was previously convicted of indecent exposure on two separate occasions in Ingham and Washtenaw counties.

He was released in July of 2016.

Investigators believe Engle left Harrisville earlier in the week, drove to the Battle Creek area and then traveled to Flint Township. Police said Engle was driving a blue 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 conversion van.

They believe Engle may have committed similar offenses during his travels and authorities are asking anyone aware of such incidents to contact their local police departments.

Parents are also reminded to keep a close watch on their children.

