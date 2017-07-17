Vehicle drives through fence, slams into parked truck

A Lapeer County man was taken into custody, accused of driving drunk and slamming into a fence.

It happened Saturday, July 15 in Tuscola County.

The sheriff’s department reports that they were called to Millington after a vehicle left the road and drove through a fence at the Country Mouse Flower and Gift Shop.

The vehicle then went into a driveway of a nearby home and hit a parked truck.

If the truck hadn’t been there, the vehicle would have hit a bedroom, the sheriff said.

While the driver hasn’t been formally charged, investigators tell us the driver is 38-year-old Paul Gillett from Columbiaville.

He was arrested for operating while impaired, a third offense.

He has since bonded out and is scheduled to be back in court in August.

