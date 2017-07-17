WATCH: Michigan conservationists seek 2 who ran down geese

Michigan conservation officers are looking for two jet skiers who plowed into a flock of Canada geese, killing one and injuring others.

The State Department of Natural Resources released a witness' video Sunday that shows the two people circling around with their watercraft on Mona Lake and then running over a flock of geese.

Officers say at least three geese were injured and one was killed on July 10. They describe one jet ski as purple and the other white and yellow. The drivers are both described as Caucasian and one of them with long hair.

Lt. Gerald Thayer says it's important that "justice is served."

The department says killing geese illegally is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and fines up to $500.

