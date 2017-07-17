Caro hospital falls victim to ransomware attack

The Caro Community Hospital fell victim to a ransomware attack earlier this month.

It happened on July 5 and affected the Caro Community Hospital, Caro Medical Clinic and the Caro Quick Care.

Ransomware is when attackers gain access of technology and encrypt the data for ransom with an encryption code. The code would allow the data to be un-encrypted.

"CCH has been working with the FBI cyber-security consultants to investigate and assess the cause and impact of the breach. Currently, there has been no indication that patient data has been accessed or acquired," the hospital said on its website.

The hospital responded to the attack by shutting down their systems, which resulted in a disruption to their phone service.

"We ask the public to be patient and understanding as we recover from this horrible intrusion into our community. We consider this as an attack not only on Caro Community Hospital, but on the trust and assurances our patients place in us. We value that trust above all and are working diligently to restore services in their entirety while also ensuring the security of our data," Caro Community Hospital President Marc Augsburger said.

