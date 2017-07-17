Future of local police department up in air

Unanswered questions surround the future of a local police department.

They have been without a contract for more than two weeks. To make matters more difficult, the Pinconning city manager - who has to sign the contract into approval - resigned unexpectedly last month.

"We're a small community, but it's a busy town. So the sooner we can get that position filled the best it would be fore everyone," Pinconning Police Sgt. Terry Spencer said.

Spencer is a 10 year veteran of the police department. He has given a lot to his community over the years, but is now asking for some help in return.

The city has yet to approve an interim city manager, which has delayed the department's contract negotiation.

"We have to get a new city manager here I think before the contract negotiations can continue forward. However if they didn't move forward it's my understanding that they would go to arbitration," Spencer said.

Despite the delay, the police department is still receiving a lot of support from the community on the matter.

"I'm all in favor of keeping the local patrol. I love the fact that we're augmented by the state police and the police, but the local police really have a certain aspect that keeps us tight as a community," said Paul Seeherber Sr., resident.

Even with their contract still in the air, Spencer said the department will continue to serve the community.

"We're going to continue to take calls and continue to show up for duty just like we always have. We've had a lot of support from the public and we hope that that continues. And we hope that we go through these contracts as soon as we can," Spencer said.

The city council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, but it's unclear if they will appoint an interim city manager or vote on the police contract.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.